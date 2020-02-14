Highland police poke fun at Valentine's Day with poem encouraging good behaviour

A Highland police force has poked fun at Valentine's Day with their very own version of a traditional poem encouraging good behaviour.

Posting on their official Twitter, Lochaber and Skye Police wrote: “Roses are red, the cells are grey, commit crime in our beat, and you can enjoy our all-inclusive single room en-suite accommodation with dinner, bed and breakfast for free this Valentines Day.”

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of an empty cell and pot noodle (presumably the accommodation and dinner for one).