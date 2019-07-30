Hibs fan scoops £1m on Euromillions and sets sights on buying a Honda

A lifelong Hibs fan who scooped £1m on the lottery has said one of his first splurges will probably be to buy a Honda.

Alan Gray, 50 and wife Claire, 48, who have lived in Tranent for 27 years, matched a winning EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code and are now £1 million better off.

The couple are already embracing the millionaire lifestyle and starting to think about what they could spend the money on with exotic holidays, visits to Michelin star restaurants and a new car top of the list.

Alan has regularly bought Lucky Dips for EuroMillions and Lotto using The National Lottery mobile app but when the email notification came through about his ticket last weekend, he was a little sceptical.

He said: “At first I wasn’t sure if it was true but when I phoned Camelot and they confirmed we had won £1,000,000 we just couldn’t believe it. Things are now starting to sink in but it’s still pretty surreal.

“Our daughter lives down south so when we broke the news she thought we were winding her up. I think she might believe us now though! All our friends and family have been delighted for us.”

For Alan, an instrument technician for an oil and gas company and life-long Hibernian FC fan, and Claire, a senior early years practitioner, attention is now starting to move onto what they will spend the money on.

“We have always loved to travel and still have lots of places on our bucket list to tick off. It’s very exciting to think that we can now do this. We’re already planning a trip to Dubai towards the end of the year and I have my eye on a new car, maybe an Audi or Honda.”

“We also enjoy going for nice meals so perhaps a few trips to some Michelin star restaurants will be on the cards as well.”