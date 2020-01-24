Heroic Scottish toddler praised for saving her family home from fire

A four-year-old girl saved her family's home from being razed to the ground after alerting her mum - and was thanked by firefighters who gave her a tour of their workplace.

Little Hollie Aitken was praised for her bravery by firefighters, after she spotted a blaze which enveloped a bin and garden furniture at her home in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Hollie and her mum Siobhan Mullen were invited to meet local fire fighters to celebrate her bravery.

The nursery pupil had been looking for her favourite toy but instead spotted the fire, and ran upstairs to tell her mum, Siobhan Mullen, 25, who was having a bath at the time.

Siobhan grabbed Hollie and they ran outside and dialled 999.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which was described as 'potentially devastating'.

Proud dad Kevin Aitken, 27, said: "It was a frightening experience for Hollie and Siobhan, and we know it could have been so much worse had Hollie not acted so quickly.

Fire fighters have praised Hollie Aitken, 4, for helping save her family's Cowdenbeath home from fire.

"Hollie only turned four in December but she's such a confident and intelligent girl.

"We are so lucky that Hollie reacted like she did - to instinctively go and warn her mum, which allowed them both to get out of the house and call the fire service.

"The fire engine arrived straight away and the fire was very quickly extinguished.

"Fortunately they were able to limit the damage to the back patio and the rear of the house."

'Such a wee character'

Two fire engines attended the scene, and lucky Hollie was given a tour of Lochgelly Community Fire Station and met firefighters who saved her home.

Watch Commander Jenny Murray, who was part of the crew from Lochgelly turned out to tackle the fire, said: "We were delighted to welcome Hollie and her mum Siobhan to the station for a tour, and to meet some of our firefighters who attended on the day.

"She was such a wee character, going around and shaking hands with everyone, and she really made our day.

"It was important that we thanked and recognised Hollie for her actions.

"While the home did have a working smoke alarm fitted, it would appear that as the living room door was shut it had not yet activated.

"Instead, Hollie's brave, instinctive and quick-thinking actions allowed those inside the house to quickly and safely evacuate, and for the early intervention from the fire and rescue service to prevent further damage to the property."