Heroic Scottish schoolboy, 9, saved granddad's life on fast-flowing river

A Scottish schoolboy who heroically saved his grandfather's life on a fishing trip is being considered for a national bravery award.

Nine-year-old Greg Galloway saved his grandad’s life while on a salmon fishing trip in the River Irvine in Ayrshire.

Nine-year-old Greg Galloway has been praised for saving his granddad John Howe's life. Picture: Contributed

Quick-thinking Greg, of Galston, near Kilmarnock, dragged his stricken grandad John Howe, 61, from the fast-flowing river, after the experienced angler had suffered a bleed on

the brain.

Greg’s heroic actions have earned him a place in the last four of the Young Hero category for the Brave Britons 2019 award.

Greg’s mum Jennifer Howe said: “When his papa collapsed into the water losing all the feeling down his left hand side Greg waded into the river and dragged him on to the banking. He then got his papa’s phone from his pocket and rang me to say ‘something’s wrong with papa.’

“I told him things he should check for and things he should do and told him to wait until me and others got there. He did everything I told him.”

Jennifer added: “The problem was we couldn’t tell the emergency services exactly where they were because they were out in the wilds on the River Irvine. When I got close to the area he directed me on the phone over two fields to the exact spot.

“He had kept telling his papa ‘don’t go to sleep’ and ‘help is on its way’. Greg was amazing in that he stayed calm throughout.

“The ambulance couldn’t get across the field so a local farmer helped carry some of the crew on his Jeep with a big stretcher type thing that they loaded my dad on to.”

She praised Greg for his actions and said he and his grandad had always been very close.

“If Greg hadn’t been there I fear to think what might have happened. It was getting dark and the water was rising. I am so proud of Greg and my dad just believes he saved his life.”

After a short stay in hospital John has now fully recovered and is back on the rivers angling several times a week and Greg often joins him.

Jennifer added: “They made a big thing of it at school and the Provost invited him for lunch where he received a bravery certificate. But Greg is a bit embarrassed because he doesn’t think he’s done all that much.”

Winners of the Brave Britons awards will be judged by a panel including Falklands War Hero Simon Weston and presented with their gongs by His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent.

The finals will be held at the Army & Navy Club, Pall Mall, London, on 15 October.

