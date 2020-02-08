Hero Edinburgh bus driver takes sick passenger to A&E in double-decker Lothian bus

Ian Bunclark helped a female passenger get medical attention by driving straight to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Heroism comes in many shapes and sizes, but rarely does it arrive in a double-decker bus filled with passengers on their way home from work.

A picture showing the bus at the Emergency Department (Photo: Contributed)

However, on the same day two fires ravaged Liberton Primary School and the clubhouse at Myreside, staff at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) were forced to react to an unexpected vehicle in their emergency department.

When a woman on the top deck of the bus driven by Ian Bunclark began exhibiting symptoms of a seizure, the quick-thinking bus driver made the snap decision to head directly to the accident and emergency department at the ERI in an attempt to get her medical help as soon as possible, rather than waiting for an ambulance.

Mr Bunclark, who has 16 years of experience as a Lothian bus driver, had already been forced to deal with disruption and complications due to a diversion caused by the fire at Liberton Primary before the woman fell ill on Wednesday at around 6.30pm.

After driving to the ERI from the route his number three bus was on, hospital and NHS workers leaped into action.

Initially heading in the wrong direction, NHS employees opened an access gate and helped the bus get to A&E by moving cars out of the way and stopping all non-emergency traffic from driving down the road.

The Emergency Department team rushed to find two paramedics who boarded the bus to treat and bring the sick woman off the bus and onto a hospital bed.

Such was the heroism and quick thinking, the lady was discharged from hospital later that night.

'Delighted' by driver's quick thinking

Jim Small, Lothian buses’ chief operating officer said Mr Bunclark’s actions were an example of the company’s employees going above and beyond.

He said: “We are delighted that Ian’s quick thinking actions together with the assistance of customers on-board and the specialist team at NHS Lothian ensured this lady received the medical attention she needed.

“Lothian’s drivers are well-known for going above and beyond to deliver for our customers on a daily basis and we’re glad that on this occasion we were able to assist.”

Janice Alexander, site director at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, said it was yet another example of NHS Lothian staff using their training and quick thinking to help patients.

She said: “Whether it is our car parking teams, our domestics, our doctors or nurses; our staff work together day in, day out to treat, care for and support patients and visitors at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.

“I am delighted that on Wednesday, our quick-thinking teams were able to assist, ensuring that the patient received swift medical care.

“Thank you to everyone involved and we wish the patient well.”