Here's why Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are launching a pet foodbank TODAY - and who they're hoping to help

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is today launching its new pet foodbank to help residents living in poverty look after their special friends.

The foodbank will offer wet and dry food, jackets, collars, leads, bowls and bedding as-well-as pet care advice as part of this service from the Home's dedicated staff.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home took the decision to launch the foodbank after figures showed that over 1 million people in Scotland are currently living in poverty.

After recieveing more and more calls from members of the public struggling to feed their pets, the Home knew they needed to do something to help.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, Deputy to the CEO and Director of Operations, at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home said: “Our team regularly receive heart-breaking enquiries from members of the public struggling to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.

"The Home takes in hundreds of dogs and cats in need of a second chance however there are times where some of these animals are coming from loving families who can no longer cope with their care.

"We hope by establishing our own dedicated pet foodbank that we can keep some of those much-loved dogs and cats with their loved ones while continuing to support those in need.”

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home cared for 2,367 dogs and 771 cats in 2018, with many coming from loving homes and families.

Issues such as financial problems, illness, homelessness and domestic abuse can all mean people might struggle to feed or look after their pet, according to the Home.

The Home hopes the new pet foodbank will help empower owners to continue to care for their own animals.

