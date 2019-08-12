Here are the programmes Scottish people complained about most this year

More Scots complained to Ofcom over the past year about Celebrity Big Brother than any other show, analysis of data has revealed.

In the 12 months to June, 3,424 complaints were made to the regulator in Scotland about television programmes, with 1,854 generated by the reality TV series, followed by Loose Women at 474 and Love Island at 214.

UK-wide, most complaints were made about the same top two shows. Many complaints about Celebirty Big Brother were likely to be related to an incident involving former Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett, with viewers complaining she had overreacted to a punch from a fellow housemate. Ofcom cleared Channel 5 of any wrongdoing.

Most Scottish complaints came from Glasgow, which accounted for 1,376 complaints, with Edinburgh in second place with 403 and Aberdeen in third, where 196 people complained.

However, Motherwell had the highest amount of complaints per 10,000 inhabitants at 25, according to the figures, obtained under freedom of information by BuzzBingo.com.

Other shows which generated complaints from Scots included Channel 4 News and Question Time.

The findings came as it emerged that the UK Government is considering giving powers to the regulator to fine video-sharing apps and websites if it judges the platforms have failed to prevent youngsters seeing pornography, violence and other harmful material.

The move is part of European regulations, although it could be withdrawn if the UK leaves the European Union in October as planned.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “The implementation of the AVMSD [Audiovisual Media Services Directive] is required as part of the United Kingdom’s obligations arising from its membership of the European Union and until the UK formally leaves the European Union all of its obligations remain in force.”

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “These new rules are an important first step in regulating video-sharing online, and we’ll work closely with the government to implement them.

“We also support plans to go further and legislate for a wider set of protections, including a duty of care for online companies towards their users.”

Ofcom’s involvement would be an interim measure until a separate online harms regulator was appointed.

Industry umbrella body TechUK urged ministers to take a “balanced and proportionate approach” to the issue.