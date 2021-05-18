Here are the most dog friendly attractions, pubs and beaches in Scotland

This list has been put together by Trip Advisor as people flocked to website to recommend the best places to take your pooch.
The following spots have received the highest reviews from users.
Here are the top ten dog friendly beaches:
Yellowcraig Beach, Dirleton, East Lothian
Elie Beach, Elie, Fife
Cullen Beach, Cullen, Moray
Nairn Beach, Nairn, Highland
Findhorn Beach, Findhorn, Moray
Irvine Beach, Irvine, Ayrshire
Lunan Bay, Inverkeilor, Angus
Troon Beach, Troon, Ayrshire
Coldingham Sands, Eyemouth, Borders
Portobello Beach, Edinburgh
Don't like the feeling of sand between your toes, here are some other fun spot you and your four legged friends can check out:
Whynot?, North Berwick, East Lothian
The Belle, Glasgow
Westlands Country Park, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway
Glanwhan Gardens , Dunragit, Dumfries and Galloway
Macrosty Park, Crieff, Perth and Kinross
Harestanes Countryside Visitor Centre, Jedburgh, Borders
Devilla Forest, Kincardine, Fife
Rozelle Park, Ayr, Ayrshire
Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy, Fife
Almondell & Calderwood Country Park, Broxburn, West Lothian
Feeling pecking after all that running around? Well don’t worry, here’s a list just for you:
Brew and Chew, Perth, Perth and Kinross
The Clachnaharry Inn, Clachnaharry, Highland
The Cream Chimney, Kelso, Borders
Charlie's Cafe, North Berwick, East Lothian
Mad Hatters, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway
Kawiarnia Coffee House, Ayr, Ayrshire
The Poppy Room, Troon, Ayrshire
The Ship Inn, North Berwick, East Lothian
The Dog House, Balloch, West Dunbartonshire
The Bonnie Clyde, Rothesay, Argyll and Bute