Right now Abba are hot property once again after the recent release of their first album in 40 years and the anticipation of the forthcoming London Abbatar concerts. However, there are four chances to get your fix of Fernando or Honey Honey a bit closer to home when the Dancing Queen Brunch comes to Revolution Cocktail Bar on Chambers Street.

A spokesperson for the event says, "We heard your calling out S.O.S and like the great Super Troopers we are, we have answered your call. You dreamed a dream and we are here to make it come true. We have an array of calendar dates for you to choose from for the most amazing Abbatastic brunch of all time. All you have to do is pick a date or​,​ knowing me knowing you, pick two.​"​

​Tickets for the brunches, which will take place on ​March​ 27, ​June​ 12, ​August​ 28 and ​November​ 20, include food and refreshments, with both both alcoholic and non-alcoholic packages available. Attendees will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Frida in a special Abba quiz, with a prize for the winner.

They will also be able to 'dance, jive and have the time of their life' while singing along to all the band's classic hits played live by the event's Abba tribute band.

Menu choices​ include a ​Brunch Grill​ consisting of ​free-range fried eggs, crispy bacon, sausages, charred plum tomato and fried mushrooms, served with baked beans and toast​.

There's also a ​Gluten Free choice of ​​free-range fried eggs, crispy bacon, sausages, charred plum tomato and fried mushrooms, served with baked beans and sliced avocado.

​For those looking for a vegetarian or vegan option, the Avocado Brunch ​comprises ​smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, topped with tomatoes, chilli flakes, coriander and Sriracha sauce.​Got a sweet tooth? Then try don't miss the Blueberry, ​B​anana ​and ​Nutella ​Pancakes​ Brunch, a stack of pancakes layered with banana, blueberry jam and Nutella, topped with fresh blueberries.Drinks included in the alcoholic option are ​Aperol Spritz​, ​Ketel V&T​, ​Blank Canvas​, ​Amstel​, ​Prosecco​, ​Bloody Mary​, ​Heineken 0.0%​ ​and ​selected ​s​oft ​d​rinks​ while the ​n​on ​alcoholic​ option comes with a choice of ​​strawberry ​lemonad​e, c​ucumber and ​a​pple ​c​ooler​,​ 0% Woo Woo​, T​ropical Fizz​, ​Heineken 0%​, ​Red​ ​Bull​ and s​tandard ​s​oft ​d​rinks​. ​Finally, fancy dress is ​also ​encouraged​, whether it's a pair of ​D​onna’s dungarees​ from the movies Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again or some fabulous ​flares, a blonde wig and feather boa, dress to impress and, again, you could win a prize.

Tickets for the alcoholic brunch package ​cost £45 per person while the non-alcoholic brunch​ option comes in at £35. Both can be purchased here​. You will be asked to select one dish from the brunch menu to enjoy during the event which will last 90 minutes.

