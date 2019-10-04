Help to put Penicuik shops in front of the others

Penicuik business owners are being offered help to improve their shop fronts, in a bid to enhance the town centre.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project presents a shop front design seminar on October 30, 5.30 -7pm, in Penicuik Town Hall. There will be information on grants available for eligible properties and an exhibition showing the kind of work which can attract funding.

A shop front design guide has been produced and a keynote speaker, Lindsay Lennie, will also give a talk at the seminar. Lindsay is the author of ‘Historic Shop fronts in Scotland’, and often gives advice to Historic Environment Scotland on the subject.

There will be demonstrations on traditional shop front sign displays and writing by experts in the field. While Penicuik Historical Society presents an exhibition on the town’s historic shop fronts.

The free event is open to anyone with an interest in the shop fronts of Penicuik and the history and heritage of the town.

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a partnership between Midlothian Council, The Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First and Penicuik Community Council.