Hebridean favourites Skipinnish to play biggest ever gig beneath Stirling Castle

A Hebridean group who have become one of the biggest names in the Scottish traditional music scene have announced a huge gig in the same park where Runrig played their farewell concerts.



Folk-rock band Skipinnish, who are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary, will be playing in a “big top” tent in Stirling’s City Park, against the backdrop of the castle.

Promoters have lined up the venue for a one-off 5,500-capacity show on 22 August. Fans will be allowed to camp overnight in the park for two nights.

Skipinnish will be joined by new Hebridean stars Peat & Diesel, who have gone from playing pubs in Stornoway to selling out the Barrowland Ballroom, award-winning singer-songwriter Eddi Reader and Celtic rock legends Big Country.

Angus MacPhail, co-founder of Skipinnish, said: “This will be the biggest Skipinnish gig yet and we’re very, very excited.

“The prospect of performing under the majesty of Stirling Castle, to the biggest gathering ever of our amazing fans, is incredible.

"The last few years have felt like we are living in a dream, with more fans and bigger gigs in more exciting venues than we ever could have imagined. Stirling will be the high point of our musical voyage so far.”