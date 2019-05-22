Hearts fans plan Hampden tribute for Jambo dad, 39, who died after stroke

FANS will pay a Scottish Cup Final tribute to a dad-of-three who died aged 39 after suffering a stroke while watching his son playing football.

Alex Currie was a lifelong Hearts supporter and plans have been made to honour him during the season’s finale against Celtic on Saturday.

Hearts fan Alex Currie who died from a stroke

Fans will applaud on the 39th minute of the game at Hampden Stadium in memory of Alex, who was known to pals as Skippy.

Alex, from Liberton, was watching his 12-year-old son Max playing football for youth side North Merchiston Blacks on April 30 when he suffered a massive stroke.

He was rushed to the Western General Hospital but he died two days later after doctors were unable to save him.

Following Alex’s passing, brave Max took to the field again for his club, scoring a goal and taking his strip off to reveal a T-shirt dedicating the strike to his father. Max’s t-shirt read ‘This one is for you Dad’.

Hearts fans tribute to Alex Currie

A well known football coach at local amateur and youth levels, Alex also married hundreds of Edinburgh couples as an assistant registrar in the city for 24 years.

Now friends will pay tribute to Alex by asking fans to take part in a minute’s applause on the 39th minute on Saturday.

His wife Gail, 38, son Max and daughters Neve , 16, and Hana , 11, have also thrown their support behind the cup final tribute to Alex.

Max is going to the game, and his dad’s friends have made a flag in his honour to wave at Hampden.

Pal Ian Liddle said: “We hope this will be a fitting tribute to Alex, who was a true gentleman and known to so many people through football and his work as a registrar.

“His passing at just 39 has come as a real shock to all of us who knew him, His son Max will be a the final and we want to ask all fans at the game to show their respect with a minute’s applause on the 39th minute.”

His devastated wife Gail paid tribute to her late husband online in the hours following his death.

She wrote: “Our children, Alex’s family and I are devastated to share that he passed away this evening.

“We will never understand why he has been taken from us but will always be grateful for the times we’ve shared and the wonderful memories we have.

“I know that Alex would be incredibly proud of Neve, Max and Hana for the bravery and strength they’ve shown tonight and will in the days ahead.

“Alex was a one-off and I feel privileged to have been his wife.”

Tributes were paid on social media to Alex who was described as a “lovely guy”.

Paul Greenslade wrote: “Alex you are a true gentleman. I’d like to thank you for the years our family knew you.

“You were a football coach to our son and a positive influence on his life and to everyone who knew you. You will be missed by us all.”

Another pal said: “He lived for his family and football.”

Alex was a season ticket holder at Tynecastle for many years and had coached amateur and youth teams across Edinburgh.

His funeral took place last Tuesday at Mortonhall Crematorium, where hundreds showed up to pay their respects.

Wife Gail has donated an award in Alex’s name to Max’s North Merchiston youth team called the ‘Alex Currie Shield for Commitment to Football’. The first recipient will be awarded at their upcoming presentation night on Saturday 1 June.