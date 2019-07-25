Hearts and Celtic captains help raise more than £100,000 for Sick Kids charity

Christophe Berra and Scott Brown were among sporting legends who turned out in force in aid of the Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity (ECHC).

The Hearts and Celtic captains took part in the charity's annual sports quiz alongside other sporting figures including Gavin Hastings and John Souttar.

In the eighth year of the quiz, attendees helped raise more than £100,000 for the Sick Kids charity at the event at Prestonfield House Stables.

As well as the quiz, a silent and live auction also took place to help raise further cash, with one prize selling for £11,000.

ECHC supports and complements the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and all money raised from the Sports Quiz will go towards helping children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.

Frank Cusack, a long-term supporter of ECHC, has led the organisation of the quiz for the past eight year after his son spent time in the Sick Kids.

He said: "Thanks to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, my family enjoys the greatest prize of all every day - our son’s life.

"Every ‘good morning Dad’ is a reminder of the great work of this hospital, its staff and the charity.”

Roslyn Neely, chief executive of the charity, said: “This is an amazing effort by all those who took part in this year’s Sports Quiz and it’s incredible that we have smashed the £100k mark for the first time.

“We exist to transform the experiences of children and young people in hospital so that they can be a child first and a patient second and these vital funds will help to do just that.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped us to hit this target, and especially to our committee members who have supported the Quiz for many years, including Frank Cusack, as well as Roisin Doyle and Lyn and Iain Cains.”