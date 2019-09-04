Heartfelt appeal for young Larbert runner battling cancer

A heartfelt appeal has been launched to help raise funds for a brave Larbert teenager currently receiving life-saving cancer treatment in Germany.

Fifteen-year-old Adam Grieve was given the shock news he had a brain tumour in July after suffering headaches and feeling sick.

The Larbert High School pupil underwent a successful operation to remove the growth but was devastated to learn it had been cancerous and he would need further treatment.

The keen runner, who is a member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, was flown to Essen in Germany for pioneering Proton Beam Therapy, an advanced form of of radiotherapy.

Adam’s aunt Louise Gillen explained: “The plan is for Adam to have six weeks of therapy in Germany then he will come home for a month before starting chemotherapy.

“It’s been a very emotional time for the whole family since Adam was diagnosed. He’s such a fit young lad and a very talented runner, so it really came as a shock to everyone.

“The whole family are in awe of him though as he has been so brave.

“For someone so young to be going through what he is and still be so positive and so polite and respectful to others including all the doctors and nurses treating him is just amazing – he truly has shown such strength which is why we’ve called the fundraising campaign #STRENGTHFORADAM.

“Adam’s mum, Jacqueline, his dad Wallace and his twin brother Lucas are all so, so proud of him, as is everyone who knows him.”

Adam’s family and friends have organised a fundraiser for when the teenager returns at the end of October, tickets for which sold out as soon as they went on sale.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Adam on the road to recovery which raised £5000 in the first 24 hours and is currently sitting at almost £10,000.

Louise said: “We can’t thank everyone enough for their support and generosity, especially to Adam’s friends, some of whom have shaved their head in solidarity with him and also to Falkirk Victoria Harriers for their support and Grangemouth Amateur Swimming Club and FIRST where Lucas is a member.

“Adam even received well-wishing messages from a number of well known Scots athletes, including runners Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley which has given him a real boost too.

“Thanks also to all the amazing hospital staff treating Adam who have been wonderful. The quality of care has been nothing short of incredible.

“We all just can’t wait now to get him back home and on the road to recovery.”

To donate to the #STRENGTHFORADAM appeal visit www.gofundme.com/f/strengthforadam