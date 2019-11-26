'Heart-breaking' YouGov research reveals a fifth of Scots would be ashamed to have an LGBT child

Research, carried out in October by YouGov, has found that more than 20 per cent of Scots would not be proud to have an LGBT child.



The online poll, which was answered by 2,109 adults across the UK, was labelled “heart-breaking” by LGBT youth homelessness charity akt (formerly the Albert Kennedy Trust), which had commissioned it.

Asked whether they would change the pronouns they used for their child if they came out as transgender, 28 per cent of Scots said they would refuse. In Wales, the figure was 35 per cent.

Participants were asked how they would respond in certain scenarios if they had a child who came out to them as LGBT.

“Uncomfortable”

The study found that 22 per cent of Scots would not be proud to have an LGBT child, below the UK-wide average of 26 per cent. By contrast, a third of Northern Irish adults said they would not be proud to have an LGBT child.

The polling also found that six per cent of Scots would feel uncomfortable living at home with their child if they came out as LGBT. According to akt, one quarter of all young people in danger of homelessness in the UK identify as LGBT.

Asked whether they would change the pronouns they used for their child if they came out as transgender, 28 per cent of Scots said they would refuse. In Wales, the figure was 35 per cent.

Schools

When it came to age-appropriate Relationship and Sex Education in schools, one in five Scots, and almost a third of Brits as a whole, thought LGBT issues should not be included.

The revelation comes as the England’s High Court permanently banned anti-LGBT protests outside Anderton Park School in Birmingham, after parents raised objections to the LGBT equality curriculum.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Warby said the protesting parents had “grossly misrepresented” the school’s LGBT equality lessons, and described the curriculum as “limited and lawful.”

“No young person has to choose between having a roof over their head and being who they are.”

Commenting on the study, an SNP spokesperson said: "All young people deserve a respectful, loving childhood, and too many LGBT young people still face discrimination.

"While it's heartening that most Scots hold progressive views on the issues, until every LGBT young person receives the support they deserve we will still have more work to do."

Tim Sigsworth, CEO of akt said: “These figures barely capture the heart-breaking realities we hear every day from the young people that akt is here to support.

“Up to a quarter of young homeless people living in the UK identify as LGBT, and 77 per cent of those find themselves in their predicament because of a hostile or unsafe environment at home.

“People often talk about the ‘unconditional love’ that parents have for their children, however we know first-hand that in many cases, the act of coming out can result in parental rejection and abuse for many young people.

“akt is here to support LGBTQ+ young people into safe homes and better futures, and work toward a world where no young person has to choose between having a roof over their head and being who they are.

‘We hope that shedding a light on some of these issues with our polling will help raise awareness and spark something in people to do what they can to help end LGBTQ+ youth homelessness here in the UK.’