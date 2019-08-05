Hawick woman Shanice found safe and well

Have your say

A young Hawick woman missing for more than 24 hours after finishing a nightshift in Edinburgh has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Shanice Smith, 26, had last been seen leaving work in the Gilmerton Road area of the city at around 8am on Thursday morning.

Her sister Alysha Smith posted a message online to say that her family was “worried sick”, amid growing concern over her welfare.

However, the police have confirmed that Shanice was traced on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance.

Shanice’s aunt, Angie Poynts, posted online: “Thanks for everyone’s help, Shanice has been found safe.

“We are grateful for everyone’s help over the last two days.”