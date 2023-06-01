Hasbulla Magomedov: Who is Hasbulla? Why is the Russian famous? What’s his medical condition?

Hasbulla or “Mini Khabib” became one of the world’s biggest online personalities after he went viral posting videos on TikTok. Here’s everything you should know about Hasbulla and why he’s so famous.

Hasbulla Magomedov, best known as just "Hasbulla", is a Russian online sensation with over eight million followers on Instagram.

While the man is small in stature, Hasbulla boasts a huge online fan base with over 8.5 million followers on Instagram. In 2022, he made headlines after taking a trip ‘down under’ to Australia as part of his international tour.

He said: “I can’t wait to see all my Aussie fans and visit these amazing cities, I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also know there are kangaroos, I would like to meet them.”

Even if the name doesn’t sound familiar, you will definitely have seen social media starring Hasbulla at some point.

Who is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla Magomedov or ‘Mini Khabib’ is from Makhachkala in the republic of Dagestan which is located in the Russian Federation. He rose to internet stardom in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after his videos on TikTok went viral, seeing him become the subject of thousands of memes and tweets.

Although not formally affiliated, Hasbulla is widely associated with the international Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) community after one of his most viral videos reenacting a weigh-in of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral.

The local newspaper based in Scotland published the picture of the Russian social media star in the snow, saying: "Hasbullah, seven, had never experienced snow before last week."

Why is Hasbulla so famous?

Hasbulla has built up over eight and a half million followers on Instagram since November 2020. Last year he went viral on TikTok by building his platform based on mocking MMA (mixed martial arts) content.

He picked up the name ‘Mini Khabib’ after he replicated pro MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic weigh-in. The two have since regularly created content together.

Hasbulla suffers from a debilitating condition that makes him abnormally short, yet he embodies confidence and charm which has added to his fame. He is also a devout Muslim and often shares his love of Islam, which has seen him gain a large Muslim following.

Hasbulla and the Liver King met last year and the exchange between the two could have gone a lot better.

In Scottish pop culture, Hasbulla has regularly featured in memes. In 2022, a Scottish newspaper was pranked by someone submitting a photo of the Russian TikToker after the paper requested snaps from parents of their kids enjoying the snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A user who spotted the feature tweeted: “Our local paper asked for pics of kids enjoying last week's snow and someone's sent in a pic of Hasbulla I'm dead”.

What is Hasbulla’s medical condition?

Hasbulla’s unusual features like his very short height (around 100cm) are caused by Growth Hormone Deficiency or ‘Dwarfism’.

Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a rare condition characterised by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the anterior pituitary gland, resulting in abnormally short statures with otherwise normal body proportions.

Those with GHD can suffer many symptoms including fatigue, anxiety or depression, or intense feelings of isolation from society. Hasbulla, however, is famed for taking the disorder in his stride with great humour and confidence; another reason for his global success.

How old is Hasbulla?

The young Russian is thought to be around 20 years old as of 2023, but his exact date of birth is unknown. Many websites state that he was born in 2003.

How tall is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla is 3 feet and 4 inches according to an interview he did with SportsKeeda, meaning he measures at just over 100cm. Dwarfism in adults is defined as a height of 4 feet 10 inches (147cm) or less, while the average height among such adults is 4 feet (122cm).

What did Hasbulla say to the Liver King?

Brian Johnson, also known as the Liver King, is a fitness YouTuber. He promotes what he refers to as an “ancestral lifestyle” of eating large quantities of raw meat including (of course) liver. However, last year the Washington Post reported that Johnson was actually using anabolic steroids.