Happy days in Midlothian, according to new survey

People in Midlothian are among the happiest in Scotland, a new survey by the Office for National Statistics shows.

The ONS carries out research every year to gauge the personal well-being of citizens across the nation.

It includes asking respondents aged 16 or over to rank their happiness, life satisfaction and sense of the things they do in life being worthwhile on a scale from zero to 10.

The average happiness score for people in Midlothian in 2018-19 was 7.81 – one of the highest in Scotland.

Across the country, the average score was 7.52, while the figure across the UK stood at 7.56.

Happiness scores have risen gradually across the UK since the survey began in 2011-12, when it was 7.29.

People were also asked to rate their level of anxiety over a given day, with zero representing “not at all anxious” and 10 “completely anxious”.

The average score in Midlothian was 2.85, a slight rise on the previous year.

This bucked the trend across the UK, which saw a small drop in anxiety levels last year, to 2.87 – the joint lowest since 2015-16.

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of the charity Rethink Mental Illness, said the rise in happiness scores and drop in those for anxiety could mean people are investing more in looking after their mental health.

“However, it’s important that we do not conflate improved well-being with a reduction in people experiencing a mental illness,” he added.