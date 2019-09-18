Half of people buy themselves a birthday present

Over half of people admit to buying themselves a birthday present and one in ten even buy their own anniversary gift, a report has revealed.

The poll found that Scots were the most likely of all UK residents outside of London to treat themselves, with 79 per cent saying that they have bought themselves a present.

When it comes to the reasons why, although over two fifths want to make sure they receive a gift they actually wanted, almost three fifths self-gift to simply cheer themselves up, while 16 per cent do so for more selfless reasons, admitting they do not want people to spend lots of money on them.

People admit to spending more on themselves, at an average of £95, than on other, according to the study from TK Maxx. Meanwhile, people typically splash out £55 on a wedding gift, while celebrations such as a birthday or anniversary are not far off, with Brits spending an average of £40 on a present and even £20 on a gift for dinner at a friend’s house. Just over a third of people admit to looking online or in store to find out the value of the gift they received.

A small number - four per cent - say they keep their gifts a secret from their partner and over a third have a hiding place to stash their purchases. Half hide presents at the back of the wardrobe, a quarter under the bed and seven per cent are a little more inventive and opt for under the kitchen sink.

Etiquette expert, Jo Bryant, said: “When it comes to gift giving, it is important to be prepared, thoughtful and generous. From traditional events such as birthdays, engagements and dinner parties, to more modern gatherings like gender-reveal and divorce parties, there is a definite rise in the number of gifting occasions.

"Be organised and stock-up in advance, this gives you plenty of time to choose the perfect gift, as well as avoiding frantic last minute, over-priced purchases."

Almost a quarter of people say they send a note every time they receive a gift, with 36 per cent sending a thank you card to express gratitude for receiving support during a difficult time.

The report also asked people what their least favourite gifts have been - with a new toilet seat, a meat thermometer and even a car air freshener listed as presents that fall to the bottom of their pile.