His family in Italy have lost contact with him.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing Italian man who travelled to Edinburgh.

Growing concerns for missing Italian man Francesco Ioppolo who travelled to Edinburgh

Francesco Ioppolo travelled to Edinburgh on the evening of Monday 11th November 2019. Francesco's family in Italy have since lost contact with him and they are growing concerned for him.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Italy, has not made contact since arriving in Edinburgh and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

READ MORE: Police launch appeal for Edinburgh man missing near Carlisle





Francesco is described as a white man, 5' 9" tall, medium build with black hair and short black facial hair. He speaks English with an Italian accent.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Corstorphine Police Station said: “Francesco's family have told us that it is unusual for him not to keep in touch. I would therefore ask anyone who has seen Francesco to contact us. Likewise, if Francesco himself sees this message, please can you contact us to let us know that you are okay. You can reach us via '101' quoting incident number 2871 of 27th December 2019, thank you."

Francesco Ioppolo travelled to Edinburgh on the evening of Monday 11th November 2019

"Francesco, per favore puoi contattarci per farci sapere che stai bene. Tutte le informazioni sono confidenziali. Si prega di telefonare al numero "101" per l'incidente 2871 del 27/12/2019, grazie."