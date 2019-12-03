'Growing concern' for 13-year-old missing girl who may have travelled to Edinburgh

Olivia Leake, from Inverkeithing, went missing at around 7pm yesterday.

Police Scotland are urgently seeking information about the whereabouts of a teenage girl who went missing yesterday evening who is though to have travelled to Edinburgh.

Olivia Leake, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the Glebe Street area of Inverkeithing at around 7pm on Monday 2 December.

She has not been seen or heard of since and police say there is "growing concern for her welfare".

Officers said it is thought Olivia may have travelled to the Edinburgh and Midlothian area.

She is described as being 5ft 5ins of medium build, a fair complexion with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police added that at the time she went missing Olivia was wearing a khaki jacket with a black fur collared hood, a white t-shirt with a red Coca-Cola slogan and stripped Adidas cotton leggings.

Inspector Kay of the Dalgety Bay police station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to visit the Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn areas. We would urge anyone who may have seen Olivia to contact us. Similarly, if Olivia is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3055 of Monday, 2 December, 2019.