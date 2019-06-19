Groom in coma after falling through banister on wedding night at historic hotel in West Lothian

A NEWLY married groom is fighting for life in hospital after plunging through a West Lothian hotel banister on his wedding night.

Chris Mallon had only tied the knot with bride Avril hours earlier before he suffered horrific injuries in the fall at Macdonald Houstoun House in Uphall last Friday.

Devastated Avril has been keeping a bedside vigil after Chris was put in an induced coma at the Royal Infirmary.

“Myself and his family have never left his side and we are just praying and hoping that our love will pull him through. Please keep him in your prayers,” said Avril, from East Calder.

She told how their perfect day turned into a living nightmare as Chris took gifts from loved ones upstairs.

He suffered brain, back, lung and heart injuries after plummeting 12ft onto a pavement below.

“I can’t believe I am writing this post about my husband my soulmate,” graphic designer Avril posted on Facebook.

““I just want everyone to know the truth and understand what happened on the night of our wedding.

“Friday was just perfect we had the most amazing day and night celebrating with our family and friends at the McDonald Houston House Hotel.”

The 73-room luxury guesthouse is a popular wedding venue with the main building dating back to the 16th Century.

“At the end of the night after all the guests had left a member of staff helped Chris to take some gifts and cards up to our honeymoon suite which is in a separate listed building,” said Avril.

“At the top of the stairs Chris lost his footing and he went to grab the banister and fell right through the large gap down 12-foot onto the pavement below. This was an accident waiting to happen!”

Avril went on to thank friends and family in another emotional post yesterday and update on Chris’ “critical” condition.

“Thanks for everyone’s kind words, I wish I could tell you better news. Sadly more bad news that Chris has a significant brain injury significant lung injury and back injury and damage to his heart.

“On top of this he has developed an infection he is still in an induced coma and critical.

Please keep him in your prayers I will keep you all updated.”

In a cruel twist, Chris had posted on the morning of the wedding: “Looking forward to our big day. Hope everything goes well.”

The couple have been inundated with messages of support from well-wishers hoping Chris makes a speedy recovery.

Malcolm Brown replied: “I had to read this twice to actually believe what I was seeing. This is horrendous for you and the family. Stay strong. My thoughts with you all.”

And Anne Blanch posted: “Thinking of you Avril and families hope better news soon.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to Macdonald Houstoun House shortly before 2am last Saturday.

He added: “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene, with the first crew arriving at 0204 hours. We transported one male patient in his 50s to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Chris’ fall has been reported to West Lothian Council and is being investigated by the authority’s environmental health team.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident and an investigation is currently underway in line with health and safety regulations. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

A spokeswoman for venue owners Macdonald Hotels said: “Our thoughts are with Christopher Mallon and his family.”