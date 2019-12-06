Grangemouth specs customer wins a £500 festive bonus

A lucky Specsavers customer in Grangemouth will be celebrating Christmas early thanks to a cash bonus.

After her regular appointment at the local branch customer Nicole Cook completed a service questionnaire with the chance of winning £500.

Store manager Laura Owens said: “The prize draw is a national competition so we are thrilled that Nicole has scooped the final one of 2019. It’s perfect timing just ahead of Christmas too.

“We always ask our customers to spend a few minutes to fill out the survey because we appreciate the feedback, but it’s definitely worth it for the chance of winning the bonus.’

Nicole said: “I cannot believe that I have won! I didn’t think twice about the competition after filling in the survey so when Laura called I was in shock.

“I am over the moon and can’t thanks Specsavers enough – it will come in really handy especially at this time of the year.”

Customers who leave their email address with the store after their appointment will be contacted to complete the survey, and then entered into a monthly prize draw with a chance to win £500.