Grangemouth flood hero Andy, 82, is awarded the MBE

A Grangemouth octogenarian who once drove his bus into a flood to save trapped motorists has been awarded the MBE - for his commitment to badminton.

Andy Cooke (82) has spent 60 years coaching, training and nurturing badminton players to World, European and Commonwealth medals and Scottish National titles.

Although technically retired Andy is constantly sought out by players and coaches, and can still be found at Grangemouth Sports Complex passing on his hard won experience to World Masters medallists and the next generation of world class junior champions.

Andy made his mark as a bus driver when he went the extra distance to bring urgently needed help to drivers caught by a flood - but inevitably has become most famous for his lifelong commitment to sport, and badminton in particular.

He has been involved in sport his entire life playing junior football, bowls, tennis and badminton, and in 1977 became Scotland’s first professional badminton coach.

His previous honours include the UK Coach of the Year Award, the Scottish Coach of the Year Award and the Stirling University Peter Bilsborogh Tribute Trophy for Outstanding Professional Coaching.

He was also appointed the national coach for the Kenyan National badminton team for the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

This litany of achievements has won him testimonials from hundreds of players, from recreational badminton enthusiasts to international stars of the game.