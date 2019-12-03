Grangemouth Bike Library up and running ... well cycling

The launch event for the new bike library in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park took place last weekend and cyclists young and old rolled up to see what was shaking.

From now on, more than 30 bikes in a variety of sizes and styles – including adaptive models for those with disabilities – will be available to borrow for free for a period of up to four weeks.

Hands up who will be using the new Zetland park bike library

The scheme will allow families and individuals to enjoy cycling, build confidence and take part in healthy activities. It will also see a number of pupils from Carrongrange School take part in vocational training in bike maintenance, learning key skills in looking after the bikes.

In the early going the bike library will be open between 10am and 3pm on a Friday, but these hours will be extended once more volunteers are signed up to the initiative.

George Callaghan, Falkirk Council’s cycling officer, explained: “As part of the wider Zetland Park project we are keen to get people into the park so we are developing a number of projects such as this one.

“Cycling is a great activity and it is hoped that the project will help people break down any barriers that they may face in getting into this sport. The community has been right behind us the whole way with the transformation of Zetland Park and we’re sure they will use the new library to its full extent.

“Zetland is ideal for cycling as we already have a cycling track for children to help build their skills and we have a funding bid in for a pump track.”

The project is led by Falkirk Council and supported by others including Kersiebank Community Project – which secured £20,000 from Cycle Scotland for the Bike Library – Falkirk Active Travel Hub, Falkirk Junior Bike Club, Police Scotland and Cycling Without Age.

People can e-mail GrangemouthBikeLibrary@falkirk.gov.uk for more information about the project.