Gran voices disgust at Halloween shop selling controversial horror costumes for kids

A gran is fighting against a nationwide Halloween shop selling costumes - showing children wielding knives dripping with blood.

Linda Taylor, 63, took her ten-year-old granddaughter to a pop-up Halloween shop in Bluewater, Kent, when she was horrified to discover that many of the kids' costumes featured bloody blades.

Among the costumes of witches and pumpkins for children were a collection of costumes sold with images of children holding weapons.

Linda, from Welling, Kent, said: "In today's world of knife crime, displaying photos of kids holding knives is completely inappropriate.

"If the costumes are for adults, obviously that's fine, but these are clearly aimed at children."

She said she spoke to a shop attendant and a security guard who said the ghoulish costumes were being sold.

Linda said: "These costumes are being sold nationwide. If you wouldn't want to see a child knifing someone, why would you want to see that as a costume?

"I work in child protection services. I know all about the horrors of knife crime.

"Can you imagine your son or daughter died from a stabbing and seeing a 5-year-old wearing that on Halloween?

"It's so horrendous. Why would you put that on a child? Why would you be promoting that?"

The costumes, on sale for three-year-olds and upwards, include a "psycho clown", "zombie clown" and "possessed doll".

Linda said she feared children picking up a knife at home to imitate the photo.

She said: "It really unnerved my granddaughter. Even she asked why a shop would sell costumes like that to children her age."

Halloween HQ, based in Ireland, occupies a retail space in Bluewater for the month of October each year, selling "costumes, make-up and accessories, home decorations, party and trick or treat related items".

A spokesperson for Bluewater said: "We cannot speak on behalf of an individual retailer, give information about their specific stock, or prohibit items being sold in-store that adhere to trading laws."

Halloween HQ have been contacted for comment.

