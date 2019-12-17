Gorgie City Farm: 'New farm will open in Spring'

Have your say

A new farm is set to open in Spring on the site of the much loved Gorgie City Farm,it has been reported.

BBC Scotland said three charities had been shortlisted to take over the site.

The successful bid will be announced on January 11.

Cyrenians, Penumbra and Love Learning are all said to be in the running.

Cyrenians and Penumbra told The Scotsman they were working together on a bid.

The much-loved city farm went into liquidation on November 1 with 18 jobs lost.

A GoFundMe appeal was launched soon after by former employee Hannah Ryan, who told the Edinburgh Evening News she was "overwhelmed" by the public support.

Edinburgh Council confirmed this afternoon that three charities had been shortlisted by liquidators.

Cyrenians CEO Ewan Aitken said, "We are working alongside Royal Highland Agriculture Society of Scotland, Penumbra, the Corra Foundation, Thrive Edinburgh Assembly (NHS Lothian), Aberlour and SAOS (Scottish Agriculture Organisation Society) and other individuals to help find a way forward for Gorgie City Farm.

"Working together as a coalition will not only give us access to a range of expertise and skills, but will help ensure resilience, keeping Gorgie City Farm at the heart of the community, providing opportunities and services to those who need them most.

"We are hopeful that together, we can find a way forward that ensures Gorgie City Farm can reopen to all whilst allowing us to build on the support the farm provided, creating a multi-faceted space for the local community."

