Gorebridge views sought on town’s conservation area

Midlothian Council wants to hear your views on draft planning guidance for the Gorebridge Conservation Area.

Conservation Area Appraisal & Management Plans are a non-statutory form of planning guidance. Their aim is to highlight the significance of a conservation area in terms of its built environment and history, and to provide a framework for managing change there.

The draft Gorebridge Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan has now been published. Which you can see online at midlothian.gov.uk/gorebridge-conservation. Paper copies are available at the council’s Fairfield House reception in Dalkeith and at Gorebridge Library. You can email your views on the draft plan to conservation@midlothian.gov.uk by October 30.