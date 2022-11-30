Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Scotland’s patron saint, St Andrew – with St Andrew’s Day being celebrated around the world.

Also known as ‘Andermas’ or ‘the Feast of Saint Andrew’, St Andrew’s Day is Scotland’s official national day which falls on November 30 every year.

Google has recognised St Andrew’s Day with a special Scottish Google Doodle.

St Andrew has long been popular in Scotland – with feasts held in his honour as far back as the year 1000AD, however it wasn’t until 1320 with the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath, that he officially became Scotland’s patron saint.

Scotland celebrates the event with ceilidhs, parades and Scottish food like haggis, neeps and tatties – and while it is technically a bank holiday in Scotland, it remains up to institutions whether to enforce the Bank Holiday or simply have employees work as normal.

Honouring St Andrew, the Google Doodle reads: “Today’s Doodle celebrates St. Andrew’s Day in Scotland. Each year on November 30th, the skirl of bagpipes fill the air as the Scottish enjoy their national day.

“This is one of the most important dates in the Scottish calendar after Burns Night and Hogmanay, signalling the beginning of Scotland’s Winter Festival each year. Sources state that Andrew started life as a fisherman along with his brother Peter, as shown in today’s Doodle.

“Ever since 1320, St. Andrew has been the patron saint and national symbol of Scotland. Scotland’s blue and white national flag was established as early as 1540. Today, the flag, also known as the St. Andrew’s Cross, decorates buildings, homes and even the faces of Scottish people. Ceilidhs are traditional Scottish parties that often take place in cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Friends and family dress in festive plaid kilts and dance to a blend of modern pop and Scottish folk music. People also eat national dishes like cullen skink, a creamy fish soup, served with neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes).

“Happy St. Andrew’s Day, Scotland!”

