1. Scottish Sheep Dog still herds sheep like a boss after losing a leg in accident

After this border collie went missing in July his owner, Anna MacKinnon, was sick with worry and didn’t find him until 8 days later when it was discovered his leg had sustained nerve damage and needed to be amputated. Despite this, this hardworking pup is still living his best life at the farm. His name? Boss (because he gets it done like a boss!)

Photo: YouTube Screenshot via The Independent