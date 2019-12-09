Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman and Kit Harington receive nominations

Have your say

Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Helena Bonham Carter are among the British nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards.



Colman was recognised for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix's regal drama The Crown, while her co-star Bonham Carter received a nod in the supporting category.

Olivia Colman (third from right) and Helena Bonham Carter (third from left) have both been nominated for Golden Globes for their roles in The Crown

Waller-Bridge is up for best performance by an actress in a TV comedy for Fleabag, while the show is also nominated for best comedy.

Her co-star Andrew Scott is nominated for supporting actor, while Killing Eve's Jodie Comer is nominated alongside Colman.

Overall, The Crown bagged the joint most nominations in the TV categories with four alongside Chernobyl and Unbelievable.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In the film categories, Netflix's drama Marriage Story leads the way on six, ahead of The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood on five.

Kit Harington is nominated for best actor in a TV drama series for his turn in the final season of Game Of Thrones and is up against Brian Cox for Succession, Tobias Menzies for The Crown, Rami Malek for Mr Robot and Billy Porter for Pose.

Dame Emma Thompson is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film for Late Night while Daniel Craig is up in the male category for Knives Out, where he will compete against Rocketman's Taron Egerton.

Kit Harington (left) as Jon Snow in fantasy epic Game of Thrones

Christian Bale and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama film, while Sir Anthony Hopkins is up for supporting actor in a film for The Two Popes.

Sir Anthony is up against Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt.

Dame Helen Mirren is nominated in the category of best performance by an actress in a limited series or film made for TV for Catherine The Great.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama film for Harriet and is up against Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan for Little Women.

Charlize Theron is nominated for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Best drama film is between Martin Scorsese's elegiac gangster epic The Irishman, Sam Mendes' war film 1917, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.

Nominees for the comedy or musical category are Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Rocketman.

Best supporting actress in a supporting role in a film is between Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Sam Mendes is nominated for best director for 1917, alongside Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

Best screenplay is between Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Steven Zaillian for The Irishman.

Best animated film is between Frozen 2, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King, Missing Link and Toy Story 4.

Nominees for best foreign language film are The Farewell, Les Miserables, Pain And Glory, Parasite and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Best performance by an actor in a TV comedy or musical is between Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry, Ben Platt for The Politician, Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself and Ramy Yousseff for Ramy.

Best TV limited series or film is between Catch-22, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

The nominations were announced live at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by presenters Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, presented by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place on 5 January.

The nominations list in full:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Pyramide Films)

“Parasite” (CJ Entertainment)

“Les Misérables” (BAC Films, Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen II” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)