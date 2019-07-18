Glenrothes celebrates new play park opening

A new Fife play park has opened after residents were involved in selecting the new equipment.

The facility in Auchmuty, Glenrothes, was officially launched last week.

The park, which cost £186,000, was jointly funded by the Glenrothes area committee and the Big Lottery Fund’s Our Place initiative which is about empowering local people and groups to bring about a positive and lasting difference. Friends of Warout Parent Council and Auchmuty and Dovecot Tenants and Residents Association were closely involved in the planning process.

Avril Dullea, vice-Chairman of the tenants’ association, said: “It’s a great area for all children to meet especially with the summer holidays here. It’s a safe place for the children to play and their families to meet.”

Claire Ewing from the Ladybird Family Nurture Centre and Carleton Nursery said: “Our children love using the local park. It’s on our door step and provides high quality local opportunities for play and learning.

“Children of all ages from our youngest, aged two, to our pre-school can access it with confidence. Our families also use it out-with nursery hours and also as part of our family learning programme.”

Cllr Fiona Grant, convenor of the Glenrothes area committee, welcomed the new park to the area, saying: “It is a fantastic space dedicated for children and young people in the local area. The modern high quality play equipment is designed to make playing, climbing and running around exciting for children and young people of all ages.”

She added: “The project has been a great success and reflects the positive partnership between the local community, the council and the Big Lottery Fund.

“It’s a tremendous asset for the community and important for the health and well-being of our youngest generation. It’s great seeing them having fun and I’m sure that the children of Auchmuty will have many happy memories of good times playing here.”