Glaswegian forced to evacuate flat only discovered building was on fire thanks to Reddit post

A person in Glasgow has described the moment they discovered their building was on fire thanks to a social media post.

Reddit user Dtoid_Ali_D stated that they were busy playing computer games when a post on the popular site alerted them to the fact their building was ablaze.

The reddit user was one of the first to respond.

One of the first to comment on the post, the surprised Redditer wrote: "Oh f***, I'm further along the building."

However, when asked by a fellow poster how they hadn't noticed their building was on fire, Ali_D responded that they hadn't smelled any smoke and had assumed the sirens were for a false alarm, similar to one they'd witnessed a few weeks before.

The conflagration, which took around 60 firefighters, twelve fire engines and a command vehicle to tackle, was reported at a three-storey building near Lancefield Quay, on the north bank of the Clyde.

Smoke from the "well-developed" fire could be be seen for miles across the city.

The Reddit user then added that they were at the opposite end of the building and, thanks to the post, were already outside when police asked them to notify the authorities who they were and what flat they lived in, before vacating the area.

After learning that thankfully, no one, including the Redditer, was harmed in the incident, another user joked that it was "Reddit to the rescue".