Glasgow-based kilt company to launch world's first vegan tartan

A Glasgow-based company has announced that they are set to launch what is considered to be the world's first vegan tartan and kilt.

Woven only in animal-free materials, the kilt is designed to celebrate those Scots and tartan enthusiasts from around the world that follow a vegan lifestyle.

Slanj, which has kilt and trews stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, officially registered the new product with The Scottish Register of Tartans in June.

Priced at £40 per metre for cloth, the kilt will be available at £200 for a 6 yard casual format, and £350 for the more traditional 8 yard version.

Co-founder Brian Halley said: "We are just trying to increase awareness of the positive effects of vegan living. The idea for the kilt was born from the increasing demand for a traditional kilt abstinent from animal product.

• READ MORE: Sean Murphy: Growth and popularity of veganism in the UK showing no sign of slowing

"We have also designed a brand new tartan for the kilt to celebrate and marry Scottish Tradition with Vegan Living. The vibrant tartan encompasses earthly inspired colours and is unique in that every colour is exactly the same width. This symmetry and the equal representation of colours indicate the importance of balance in life.

"The cloth will be woven in a specially developed polyester viscose material and will be available for kilts, clothing and accessories from Slanj Kilts and other outlets."

The news follows the success of the officially-registered ‘Pride of LGBT’ tartan, which made its global runway debut on New York’s catwalks during the city’s Scotland Week 2019 celebrations earlier this year.

Research by the Vegan ­Society regarding veganism in the UK revealed that 19 per cent of adults have cut down on buying meat and regularly vet cosmetics and ­toiletries for animal testing while a further 13 per cent actively choose meat-free or dairy-free meals when eating out.

While over half (51 per cent) of those surveyed were happy to see vegan food in shops and restaurants

• READ MORE: 25 of the most unusual and intriguing registered Scottish tartans