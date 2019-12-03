Girl, 13, who was reported missing is found safe and well after police appeal

Have your say

Olivia Leake, from Inverkeithing, was reported missing missing at around 7pm yesterday.

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday evening has been traced safe and well.

Olivia Leake was last seen leaving her home in the Glebe Street area of Inverkeithing at around 7pm on Monday 2 December.

It is thought she may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Concerns had been growing for her welfare but she has now been found.

Police in Fife shared a message on social media which says: "We can confirm that Olivia Leake, 13, who had been reported missing from the Inverkeithing area has been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals."