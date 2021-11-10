The BBC and ITV broadcaster became one of football’s most recognisable voices across the 1970s and beyond.

Sindstadt covered four World Cups for ITV, with his first World Cup fbeing Mexico in 1970, before covering each tournament until the 1982 finals held in Spain.

He then worked on the Olympics for the BBC.

Former football commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died, aged 91.

“He was a craftsman, a very good commentator and just a lovely man,” said BBC Sport executive producer Andrew Clement.

Sinstadt was among the first commentators to highlight racial abuse from the terraces, during West Brom’s 5-3 win at Manchester United in 1978.

Later in his career, Sinstadt was a regular on Football Focus and Match of the Day.

Members of the media and broadcasting have paid tribute.

Paying tribute Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse tweeted: 'RIP Gerald Sinstadt , who has passed away at the age of 91: an instantly recognisable voice, and well known for numerous great goal calls over so many years.'

Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson posted: “When I was a kid I got Gerald Sinstadt’s autograph; when I’d grown up I got his advice. “Supersub strikes again” was one of the great lines of commentary - so simple, so apt, so well delivered. Sad news.”