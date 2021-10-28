Mr McAuley, who was reported missing on Monday, was last seen around 7pm on Friday October 22 around the Paisley Road, Seaward Street and Mavisbank Garden areas in Kinning Park.

He is described as a white male with short black/grey hair, and is roughly 5ft 11in tall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McAuley was last seen wearing a black/grey North Face jacket with red lining, grey/black t-shirt, camouflage trousers and dark coloured trainers.

Inspector Stephen Gow of the Greater Glasgow Division, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for George's welfare and are asking members of the public to help trace him safe and well.

"I would ask if you noticed anyone matching this description that you get in contact with Police.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr McAuley should contact 101 and quote incident 1202 of Monday, 25 October, 2021.

Missing man George McAuley who was last seen in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow on Friday October 22.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.