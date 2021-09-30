George IV Bridge fire: Iconic cafe gutted by fire saves table where JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter

An iconic Edinburgh cafe has been able to save the table where JK Rowling was snapped writing Harry Potter

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:06 am
The Elephant House Cafe has announced that the table used by the author survived the fire that ripped through the building last month.

Cafe owner David Taylor told the BBC that despite the damage, the table was found among the rubble.

He said: “Thankfully I've found JK Rowling' s table among the rubble and although it is water and smoke damaged it was in the back room so it can be saved.

"It is going to the restorers on Thursday and I'm just so relieved this bit of history has been retained."

The fire in the block started in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, August 24 and over 100 firefighters were called in throughout the day to fight the level four blaze.

Elephant House Cafe, along with Oz Bar and Patisserie Valerie suffered fire and water damage.

