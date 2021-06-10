George Critch, 63, was last seen around 1pm in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness.
He is around 6ft tall, of medium build with white short hair and white stubble.
Read More
When he was last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy-coloured Scotland t-shirt, black jacket, black trainers and has glasses which he may or may not be wearing.
Inspector Les Davidson said: “Our concern for George is growing and his family is very upset, they just want him home safe and well.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Leachkin Road, Foresters Way, Kinmylies and Great Glen Way to think back and consider if they saw George.
"I would also ask people who have Ring doorbells, private CCTV and dash cams to check their footage as it’s possible an image.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 2414 of 9 June.