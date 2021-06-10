George Critch, 63, was last seen around 1pm in the Leachkin Road area of Inverness.

He is around 6ft tall, of medium build with white short hair and white stubble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Critch: Concerns growing for 63-year-old Inverness man who has been reported missing

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy-coloured Scotland t-shirt, black jacket, black trainers and has glasses which he may or may not be wearing.

Inspector Les Davidson said: “Our concern for George is growing and his family is very upset, they just want him home safe and well.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Leachkin Road, Foresters Way, Kinmylies and Great Glen Way to think back and consider if they saw George.

"I would also ask people who have Ring doorbells, private CCTV and dash cams to check their footage as it’s possible an image.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 2414 of 9 June.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.