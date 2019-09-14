Genius supermarket customer finds easy way to get free trolly when you forget your pound

Have your say

A genius supermarket customer took to Twitter to shared a handy way of getting a free trolly when you forget your pound.

The customer shared an image on social media after shopping in a local branch of Asda.

She shared a picture of her trick, writing: "Life hack if you ain't got a quid for a trolley."

Her technique involves using the circle part of her key and pushing it into the slot where the coin or token usually goes to unchain the trolley.

Her tip was appreciated on Twitter, with @booksandbards writing: "This is incredible.

@grendelsmilf added: "Couldn't have told me this yesterday when I had to do a big Aldi shop with nothing but a basket and sheer brute strength."

But @SimoneM03720616 added: "I did this and nearly stabbed myself twice