General Election 2019 - Tories keep hold of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine by just 843 votes

The Conservatives clung on to West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine with one of the smallest majorities of the election after the SNP slashed its majority in decisive style.

The relatively affluent seat, which stretches from Royal Deeside to the towns and villages of the South Aberdeenshire Coast, became a two-horse race between Conservative Andrew Bowie, 32, and SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, 30.

Much deliberating over the number of votes cast suggested that it was to be a close call between the two candidates, who are both considered rising stars of their party.

But it was Mr Bowie, a former parliamentary assistant to Theresa May, who won the seat on 22,752 votes (42.7 per cent) with Mr Mutch taking 21,909 votes (41.1 per cent).

The victory for the Conservatives came with a slashed majority with Mr Bowie taking the seat in 2017 with a comfortable majority of of 7,950.

As votes came in, Mr Bowie, a former Royal Navy officer, said the numbers looked 'ok at the boxes' but admitted it was looking closer than election night in 2017.

As the result was announced, he attempted to calm the enthusiasm of the gathered SNP support in an apparent awareness that he had just edged the contest.

"Never in doubt," he joked.

He said it was an 'honour that surpassed any other' to represent West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for a second time.

"I know at heart we will be a one national government and will govern for all the people in it," he said.

Mr Mutch, former head of communications and research at the SNP, said the Conservatives had 'looked worried' in the last two weeks of the campaign given the quality of the campaign staged by the nationalists.

Mr Bowie admitted the SNP had done an "incredible" job in the run up to the election.

The Conservative said: "We always knew it was going to be tight. But we managed to get over the line.

“I think we look across the country and we see Conservatives losing their seats and there are a lot of reasons.

“We are not immune to that in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine but it’s too early in the morning to get into all that.

“The SNP held the seat before me and we knew there was support for them out there.

“I’m very relieved, yes it was close but I’m very happy to get back to work on behalf of my constituents.”

The turnout was 73.59 per cent - up from 71.2 per cent in 2017.