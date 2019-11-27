Gary’s latest song has Doddie’s charity in mind

A Kelso musician is hoping to be bang on tune when it comes to raising money and awareness for Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir’s charity.

Gary Cleghorn’s recording of his newest song, Pride of the Borders, went viral when it was shared on his Facebook page during the Rugby World Cup.

Kelso musician Gary Cleghorn is releasing a single in aid of the My Name5 Doddie Foundation.

So popular was it that he was encouraged to create a proper music video for the song and release it as part of a fundraising album for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity set up by the former Scotland international following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease in 2016.

“Initially, it started out as something Kelso Rugby Club could use, but as I started writing it, it took a different direction,” Gary, 35, said. “I stuck a verse in about Doddie Weir which caught people’s attention and when I made a wee video and put it on Facebook, it got 30,000 views in one day.

“It even started getting shared by some of the Scottish rugby squad who were in Japan for the world cup at the time.”

Gary was then approached by rugby commentator and broadcaster Stuart Cameron, who suggested he could help make a professional video for the song to accompany a commercial release.

Kelso musician Gary Cleghorn.

“He offered to provide better Borders rugby game footage and to help make a proper video,” the keen rugby supporter and multi- instrumentalist added. “He liked the verse about Doddie Weir and suggested we do something for him with it.

“I thought it was a great idea, sent Stuart the song and about a day later this fantastic video of rugby clips with me superimposed over it arrived back.”

Gary, a mental health nurse at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, has previously released a Songs of the Borders CD and is a popular entertainer on the common riding circuit.

“The charity single will also be the title track on an EP featuring other local artists George Inglis, Milly Coltherd and 48 Crash,” Gary added.

The Pride of the Borders and EP are both available online from Amazon Music from Sunday, with all profits going to the My Name’5 Doddie foundation.