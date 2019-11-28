Gary Rhodes: Celebrity chef died from bleed on brain, say family

The family of Gary Rhodes has said that the TV chef died from a subdural hematoma - bleeding in the brain.

A statement said: "In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

Gary Rhodes. PIC: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

"At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

As well as owning four restaurants, the English chef fronted shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef USA in the early 2000s.In 2011 he moved to Dubai, opening his first restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

The Michelin-starred chef also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

