Gadgets benefit visually impaired people from Bute

Visually impaired people on Bute are being invited to see if they are eligible for a free specially adapted audio device from a leading blind charity.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provides a range of equipment free of charge to those who meet BWBF’s criteria.

The charity, which celebrated its 90th year in service last year, provides devices such as CD players, digital radios and USB players. Everything is designed with tactile controls, enabling someone with sight loss to use them easily and independently.

BWBF regional development manager, Sophie Wheldon, said: “Our recipients tell us that their radio is invaluable to them, allowing them to access a huge variety of audio all at the touch of a button.

“All equipment is delivered to the home by a volunteer who sets it up and provides support in using it and also ongoing support.

“Our radios are vital to someone who cannot see – they provide news, information, and entertainment but also, more importantly, companionship and a friendly voice. It’s much more than just a radio.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a BWBF radio, contact Sophie Wheldon at sophie@blind.org.uk or phone 01283 790 208 .