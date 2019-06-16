Furious mum finds plastic in Fray Bentos meatballs tin she bought to feed her toddler

A mum has hit out after finding several chunks of plastic in a tin of Fray Bentos meatballs she was about to feed her 22-month-old daughter.

Charmaine Jennings, 30, had sat her adorable toddler Violet down for dinner when she noticed the plastic pieces floating in the meatball gravy.

She said she was concerned after her purchase.

Thankfully, eagle-eyed Charmaine managed to spot the foreign objects before giving it to her daughter who she claims "could easily have choked".

Charmaine, from Cleveleys, Lancs., said she was not happy with the response from Fray Bentos and wants an apology.

The lucky escape came after Charmaine bought the 80p Fray Bentos tin of meatballs from Morrisons for her daughter on Wednesday, June 12.

She said: "I saw them in the gravy. I asked my dad and he said they look like screw casings."

Charmaine, who is a full-time carer for her husband, says she was shocked, but "relieved that I had noticed them in time."

She is not satisfied with the response from Fray Bentos and wants to raise awareness for other parents.

"They got back to me quite quickly about it," she said, "But I think they should be apologising - because it could have been a lot worse."

Charmaine is adamant she will not be feeding her daughter Fray Bentos meatballs in the future.

"No, no way. I won't be buying any of their products again - just to be safe," she added.

Baxters Food Group, which owns Fray Bentos, said: "The quality of our products is our top priority.

"Ms Jennings contacted us on 12 June regarding a tin of Fray Bentos Meatballs.

"We immediately requested that the foreign body be returned to us so we could conduct a full investigation.

"We are awaiting the return of the product so we can resolve this complaint."