Fundraising campaign for tragic Scottish mum who died in car crash

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Emma Kirkland who died following a crash near Polmont last week.

The campaign page, set up by her friend Zoe Mcbride, describes Ms Kirkland as "one of kind" and has already raised more than £400.

The 37-year-old woman died following a crash between her Peugeot 208 and a Renault Master van on the A801 between the Lathallan and Bowhouse roundabouts in the Polmont area on Wednesday 24 July.

Ms Mcbride wrote on the campaign page that Emma had the "biggest heart, biggest personality, biggest smile".

She added: "She leaves behind her two wee boys who will miss her dearly. I’m hoping anything we can raise will go towards helping her family at this time to give her the send off she completely deserves.

"Emma you will always hold a place in my heart."

Police are still appealing for information about the crash, with Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling also extending his sympathies to Ms Kirkland's family.

He said: "I would like to once again extend our deepest sympathies to Emma Kirkland's family and friends and ask that anyone who can assist with our investigation into this collision, contacts police immediately.

"In particular, those who believe they have dashcam footage, which captures what happened, are urged to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 2747 of July 24.

The GoFundMe page in memory of Emma Kirkland can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-my-dearest-friend-emma-kirkland