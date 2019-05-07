Funding to help to deliver affordable homes in East Renfrewshire

An additional £13.078 million over the next two years will help East Renfrewshire Council deliver affordable homes.

Local authorities will share a total of £1.3 billion between now and 2021 to help achieve the Scottish Government’s ambitious aim to deliver 50,000 affordable homes, with 35,000 available for social rent, by that date.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “We believe that everyone should be able to live in a warm affordable home.

“Our investment and delivery of affordable housing is the biggest since devolution and I am determined to see it benefit communities across Scotland.

“This investment backs up our ambitions with financial certainty.

“We will continue to work in partnership with councils and housing associations to deliver quality homes to meet local needs.”

CouncillorKelly Parry, COSLA Community Wellbeing spokesman, said: “I am pleased to acknowledge the additional resources that will come to councils in this financial year and in 2020/21 to support the growth of affordable housing for all in our communities.”