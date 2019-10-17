Funding secured for Langtoun Jazz Festival in 2020

The Langtoun Jazz Festival planned for next year has received a welcome cash boost this week.

Organisers have been successful in their bid to secure funding from the Central Scotland National Lottery Community Fund.

Langtoun Jazz has been awarded “a significant sum” which will go towards the festival from June 25 to June 28, 2020.

Grace Black, from Langtoun Jazz, explained: “The basis of the bid was two fold – to bring musicians from outside Scotland to establish the festival as a national one which will bring visitors to stay in the area and to provide community events for Kirkcaldy and Fife folk and visitors to enjoy.

“Some events will be offered free to the public, and having the funding to pay musicians will allow the group to keep ticket prices for paid events at a reasonable level to attract audiences and to build a solid foundation for future festivals without having to seek further funding, fingers crossed.”

Detailed plans are already being formulated for the four day festival, however organisers hope to announce the full line up early in the new year.

They also hope to engage with the bodies responsible for public space in Kirkcaldy town centre to work out the best way to stage community events.

All the details will be worked on during November and December, after this year’s Langtoun Jazz Mini Festival which runs in Kirkcaldy from October 25 to 27 and features a programme that offers something for everyone – all for a good cause.

The mini festival will benefit Kirkcaldy Foodbank, with proceeds from six events on the Sunday, going to the local charity, as well as bucket collections being held at the other festival events by charity volunteers.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank will also receive 50 per cent of proceeds from a raffle, which has seen some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses.

To find out more about the mini festival search for Langtoun Jazz on Facebook or email info@langtounjazz.co.uk to book tickets.