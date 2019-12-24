Funding boost for Midlothian groups

Midlothian groups are set to benefit from more than £47,000 in grant funding awarded by the council for projects in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The funding will help community groups, charities and social enterprises improve the quality of life of people living in the area.

Small grants of between £150 and £2000 a year have been awarded to 25 groups, including Homelink Family Support, Rosewell Development Trust, Midlothian Sure Start, Bonnyrigg FC Youth Club, Women’s Aid East and Midlothian, Gorebridge Community Development Trust and Penicuik Community Sport and Leisure Foundation.

Micro grants of between £150 and £500 a year have also been awarded to a further 10 groups. Among those to benefit are Volunteer Midlothian, Dalkeith History Society, Loanhead Gardening Group, WWHAM Woodburn, Pathhead Scottish WI and Friends of Stobhill.

Three community councils – Eskbank and Newbattle, Damhead and District and Roslin and Bilston – have also been successful in their bids for projects totalling £1850.

“This funding will support local groups and volunteers to take forward a range of projects that will help make a real difference to our communities,” said the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab).

“The successful projects cover employability, learning and training, health and physical activity, as well as those aimed at tackling poverty and helping develop communities.”