Fuming Scottish residents told to remove D.I.Y playpark they spent £1,000 to build

Have your say

A D.I.Y playpark built by neighbours in a hamlet so small it doesn't even have a shop will be torn up - if killjoy council officials have their way.

Parents and grandparents living in Cronberry, East Ayrshire, cobbled together £1,000 to pay for trampolines, swings and a slide on agricultural land donated by a farmer.

The lovingly built play area was supposed to give children living there something to do, in an area which is 'just fields'.

But the families who helped construct the play area, on land owned by farmer Helen Fleming, were gobsmacked to learn that East Ayrshire Council have ordered it should be demolished - as it doesn't have planning permission.

If the equipment is not removed, Ms Fleming will be slapped with a bill of £600.

Grandfather-of-two Gerry Morrison said: "It's the sort of place we know where the kids are.

"You can see them out the window and see them safe.

"We're very, very angry.

"You would be, especially after us building all that and the kids were overjoyed with it.

"Everybody helped, the parents and grandparents all chipped in for swings and stuff.

"It's stuff that's out a toy shop.

"A 'child hater' got in touch with the council.

"Then we're told it can't be used as a playpark because it's agricultural land and if the farmer wants to change the use of the land she'll have to pay £600.

"We're so angry about it.

READ MORE - Pilots arrested at Glasgow Airport for failing breath test



"There's nothing here for the kids to do so we need that playpark. Lugar and Logan have playparks, Cumnock has a playpark.

"Cronberry doesn't have anything.

"There's not even a shop, there's nothing here, just fields.

"It's just going to be worse for whoever reported it because the kids are going to be running about.

"They might think they've won the battle, but they haven't.

"It's a rotten thing they've done. If we had the planning permission it might have been different.

"I just wish we could find whoever reported it.

"The swings and roundabouts will probably end up in someone's' garden now or the communal area and they won't like that.

"It's backfired on them."

Michael Keane, head of Planning and Economic Development at East Ayrshire Council, said: "The Planning Authority received a formal written complaint from a member of the public which alleged that an unauthorised change of use of agricultural land had taken place.

"A site inspection was carried out by Planning Enforcement, an enforcement case was then opened and contact was made with a representative of the Cronberry Residents' Association.

"The association was advised that they had two options to resolve this breach - to submit a retrospective planning application to change the use of the area of land; or to remove all of the play equipment.

"As none of these options were taken up, the Planning Authority served a Planning Contravention Notice.

"Helpful discussions are currently ongoing with the landowner which will hopefully lead to a resolution of the matter.

"Colleagues from Vibrant Communities have also met with members of the local community and offered advice and assistance."